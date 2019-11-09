Ayodhya verdict: 40,000 cops deployed in Mumbai

At least 40,000police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai in view of the Supreme Court's verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit, which will be delivered on Saturday, officials said.

The situation will be monitored through drone units and live CCTV feeds from the police control room.

Follow live updates of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya

The financial capital had witnessed communal riots after the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya in December 1992 and January 1993.

"We are prepared to tackle any eventuality," said DCP Pranay Ashok.

He said police are keeping a close watch on every activity in the city and will also deploy SRPF, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force.

Timeline of Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute

"We are also monitoring online activities through our social media wing. We will block objectionable posts and content as need be to ensure that no rumours are spread," the DCP added.

An official clarified that the Internet services are not disabled as of now.

What you should know before SC's verdict on Ayodhya

"Police will take a call depending upon the situation," he added.

When asked about declaring holiday for schools, the official said, "We have communicated to the school education department. Some schools are already shut due to Diwali holidays while the decision about the rest will be taken according to the situation," he said.

All you need to know about Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case

He clarified that section 144 of the CrPC which bars gathering of people is not imposed in the city.

Another official said restrictions on unlawful assembly of people were already in place in Mumbai from November 4 to November 18 under the Maharashtra Police Act 1951.