Balasaheb Thackeray would have accepted NCP alliance: Aaditya Thackeray

Amid the tussle between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to establish themselves as the true owner of the Shiv Sena legacy, Aaditya Thackeray said that anyone who was inclusive and progressive was being stamped out.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Aaditya said the "backstabbing" from the "traitor" Sena faction led by Shinde was the problem with the democracy of today.

Aaditya, who was a minister with the earlier Uddhav government, said it was a bigger fight. When asked about Shinde's allegations that the Uddhav faction had digressed from Balasaheb Thackeray's principles by agreeing to an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party, Aaditya disagreed. He said that his grandfather was "honest, practical and relevant even today" and Uddhav's decision would have been acceptable to him.

Also Read: Shining sun, shield and sword or peepal tree: Team Shinde submits symbols to ECI

Aaditya said that what the rebel faction was calling the dilution of Hindutva was in fact an inclusive agenda that took everyone forward. "Uddhav Thackeray took everyone together," Aaditya said. "But today, anyone who is progressive is sidelined. The larger danger is not just to the Thackeray family or the Shiv Sena party - the larger danger is to the country's democracy." Aaditya then used a sculpture analogy to drive his point home. "There is no need for a hammer and chisel once an idol is finished," he said. "You need to worship it then."

The Sena's Uddhav and Shinde factions are getting new names and symbols as court cases continue to settle various disputes. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)', Uddhav’s party, and the 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', Shinde’s party, are set to face each other in a number of bruising electoral battles that are on the horizon. Who will emerge as the true Shiva Sena? It is impossible to say right now.