Shining sun, shield and sword or peepal tree: Team Shinde submits symbols to ECI

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) on Tuesday submitted new party symbols - a 'shining sun', a 'shield and sword' and a 'peepal tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the two factions. The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha. Following Thackeray’s resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the BJP in June.