Sun, shield and sword: Team Shinde's symbol picks

Shining sun, shield and sword or peepal tree: Team Shinde submits symbols to ECI

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the two factions

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2022, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:28 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: PTI Photo

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena) on Tuesday submitted new party symbols - a 'shining sun', a 'shield and sword' and a 'peepal tree' as its election symbol options to the Election Commission of India.

The Election Commission on Saturday froze the Shiv Sena's bow and arrow symbol amid a tussle between the two factions. The poll body had also asked the two factions to choose from among the symbols that are available and submit three options for their interim markers by 1 pm on Monday.

Shinde had rebelled against Thackeray’s leadership, claiming the support of 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs and 12 of its 18 members in the Lok Sabha. Following Thackeray’s resignation as chief minister of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition, Shinde became chief minister with the support of the BJP in June.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Election Commission

What's Brewing

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

 