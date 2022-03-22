Well-built goat from Pune stolen

Known for its built and size, Shera is quite an eye-catcher and its owner’s pride. Shera is actually a male goat, weighing around 84 to 85 kgs and six feet in length. But he is missing since last week from his home in Sardewadi village in Indapur tehsil in Pune district and the owner Ajay Shinde has lodged a police complaint.
“I have 30 to 40 goats….I have been rearing them for over two years now,” said Shinde.
He had lodged a police complaint with the Indapur police station. “The police is carrying out investigation,” he said.
Shera is of Beetal breed from the Punjab region of India and Pakistan, used for milk and meat production.
Two possible reasons for theft are breeding or feasting, as the theft happened ahead of Holi festivities.
