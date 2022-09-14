BJP Goa chief claims 8 Congress MLAs to join saffron party

BJP Goa chief claims 8 Cong MLAs to join saffron party

The Congress has a total of 11 MLAs in Goa

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 14 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:08 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ani

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa will join BJP today, claimed state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade. 

The list includes Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

According to ANI, the eight leaders also met with CM Pramod Sawant. 

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP. 

(With inputs from agency)

