BJP Goa chief claims 8 Congress MLAs to join saffron party

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa will join BJP today, claimed state party chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

The list includes Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

According to ANI, the eight leaders also met with CM Pramod Sawant.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has 11 legislators and the BJP has 20. In a similar move in July 2019, 10 Congress MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

