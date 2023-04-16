BJP pursuing ‘gaumutradhari-Hindutva': Uddhav

As the Maha Vikas Aghadi staged its second show of strength on Sunday in Nagpur, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray wanted to know from the RSS whether everything that the BJP is doing was correct.

“I want to ask the RSS…is what the BJP is doing correct…does the nation expect answers on crucial issues?,” asked Thackeray, who spearheads the MVA.

Incidentally the second rally was held in Nagpur, which houses the headquarters of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP - and the orange city is considered the stronghold of the saffron party.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, he accused the BJP of pursuing what he described as ‘gaumutradhari-Hindutva’.

“Yes…I call them that….after the first (MVA) rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar….some BJP workers have gone there and sprinkled ‘gaumutra’ to purify the venue…is this right?….they are human beings those who attended the rally…yes many of those who attended the rally were Muslims…today also several Muslims are attending the rally,” he said.

“If the (Adani Group)-Hindenburg Report is ‘faltu’ (useless) why (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is silent…why there is no response to the allegations of (former Jammu & Kashmir Governor) Satyapal Malik (on the handling of the Pulwama incident, corruption and so on…the nation deserves an answer,” he said. “What is the worry about the Hindenburg…..(and after that) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets disqualified (as an MP),” he added.

Thackeray also lashed out at Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil for the latter’s claim that the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena has nothing to do with the demolition of Babri masjid at Ayodhya. “You are insulting Balasaheb by such statements…I remember how Balasaheb said - “Babri padli, ti padnarya Shiv Sainikancha mala abhiman ahe” (I am proud of the Shiv Sainiks who razed Babri).”