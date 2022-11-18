BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "kitne tejaswi log hain humare paas" (we have such wonderful people), the speech in the Parliament quickly became a meme template. But, Modi's comments on people having wonderful ideas have been vindicated by one Harshit Patel - a robot manufacturer. He has come up with a robot that is helping the BJP campaign in Gujarat ahead of the Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said that the robot distributes pamphlets to the public, and is also used for door-to-door campaigns as well as Legislation Assembly's work. "We have also attached speakers along with pre-recorded slogans for candidate campaigning," Patel added.

This robot distributes pamphlets to the public. We also use it for door-to-door campaigns, and Legislation Assembly's work, we have also attached speakers along with pre-recorded slogans for candidate campaigning: Harshit Patel, Robot manufacturer#GujaratElections2022 pic.twitter.com/9h5d9zp4Zt — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2022

BJP MLA Pankaj Desai stood by the Multi-Zone IT Cell Chief's innovation, saying that the robot will campaign for the party and has a screen to showcase the work done by them in the state. "People have liked it and have emerged for public meetings", he added.

Also read | Gujarat Assembly Elections: Where does Congress stand?

The BJP, which has remained in power in Gujarat for over two decades intends to hold onto the seat and will be carpet-bombing party bigwigs for rallies and speeches before the state goes to polls. Congress too is focusing on Gujarat, intending on putting up a tough fight, but have an uphill climb. New entrant, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, is also looking to make a splash and will surely eat up some of the vote share.

Congress has also opted for a door-to-door campaign this time to inform people of the work done by the grand old party, and Patel's robot will be carrying out a similar function for the BJP.

Elections in the state will be held in two phases - on December 1 and 5 to elect 182 members of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Votes will be counted and results will be declared on December 8.