BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to be grilled by ED

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 16 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2023, 18:36 ist
Iqbal Singh Chahal at ED. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged scam in connection with the bids to construct jumbo Covid centers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chahal is a 1989-batch Maharashtra cadre officer, who currently holds the rank of additional chief secretary.

It may be mentioned that when the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration faced several allegations.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had alleged that Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut’s partner Sujit Patkar's firm cheated the Mumbai civic body and submitted fake documents to secure  Covid-19 care center contracts.

On Friday, the ED issued a notice to Chahal.

“I will cooperate with the ED,” Chahal said on Sunday. 

On Monday morning, he held a meeting with top BMC officials and later reached the ED office in Mumbai.

