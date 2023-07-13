Bombay High Court rejects interim bail to Nawab Malik

The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the interim medical bail plea filed by former Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik.

The veteran politician is suffering from a chronic kidney disease, apart from various other ailments, and had sought temporary medical bail.

Malik (64) was arrested on 23 February, 2022 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of Pakistan-based underworld don and the mastermind of 1993 serial blasts Dawood Ibrahim.

Justice Anuja Prabhudessai rejected Malik's plea but said it would hear his plea seeking bail on merits after two weeks.

Senior counsel Amit Desai, who appeared for Malik, had argued that his health was deteriorating since the last few months and was in stage 2 to stage 3 of a chronic kidney disease.

However, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the ED, opposed the bail and said Malik - who is in judicial custody - is already in a hospital of his choice and is receiving medical treatment.

On Monday, the ED had submitted draft charges against Malik before a special PMLA court. Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves filed the draft charges before special judge R N Rokade.