Both Congress, BJP responsible for plight of farmers: KCR

In the first mega-rally of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) outside its home state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave the call of ‘Abki baar, Kisan sarkar’ while lashing out at Congress and BJP for the current plight of farmers in India.

“….repeat after me…‘abki baar, kisan sarkar’. Farmers must become MPs and MLAs and change the fortune of the country,” Rao said a rally in Maharashtra's Nanded in the Marathwada.

Nanded was chosen by KCR for the first rally outside Telangana as it has a sizable population of Telugu-speaking people due to its proximity to Telangana.

On December 9, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was rechristened as BRS. KCR is going to travel across the length and breadth of the country to campaign against the BJP.

“We are into 75 years of Independence. Of these, the Congress was in power for 54 years and the BJP around 16 years. Rest three to four years, people came and went. So, who is responsible for the current state for farmers? It's these two parties” KCR said.

“The parties have realised that farmers are not united and they are taking advantage of this. Show your strength. 'Ghee seedhi ungli se na nikle, to ungli tedi karni padti hai'. You have to unite and fight, show your strength in elections and come to power. People from you only can become MPs or MLAs. Start from Zilla Parishad. Pick up the pink flag and make a government of farmers,” KCR said amid thunderous applause.

“My dear farmer brothers, too much time has passed. You have waited enough for help. Until now, you have run ploughs letting others write. Now, you should get ready not just to run the plough, but also to write and make laws,” KCR said.

“Today, see the plight of villages and famers. Water, for drinking and irrigation purposes, and electricity are not being provided to people. Are the resources not available in India? Do we lack them? Then, why is the situation like this?” the BRS founder and chief asked.

Giving the example of Maharashtra, he said: “There are several rivers like Krishna and Godavari flowing in Maharashtra. There is Varada river, Painganga, Bhima. Even then, why is there a water shortage in Maharashtra? Even then, farmers are dying by suicide.”

Rao gave the example of Telangana and how various schemes and programmes are executed for farmers and how other states can replicate it.

Rao also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of farmers. “Thirteen months is a long time. The farmers were sitting in Delhi. 750 of them died but there was never a word or a drop of tear from the Prime Minister,” he said referring to the farmers' protest.

“It is time now. Farmers only can change their fate and transform India,” he said, adding that the Telangana model which includes 24/7 power supply and Rythu Bima will be implemented across the country once in power.