Bouquet after brickbat as Sonu Sood meets Thackeray

Bouquet after brickbat as Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 08 2020, 00:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 00:49 ist

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday lauded actor Sonu Sood's initiative to arrange buses for stranded migrant workers.

The actor met Thackeray at the latter's residence Matoshree in suburban Mumbai in the night.

The meeting came on a day the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena launched a scathing attack on Sonu saying he was "enacting a political script written by BJP".

Sena MP Sanjay Raut had wondered whether the BJP propped up the Bollywood actor to "offer help" to migrant workers from North India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav Thackeray government in poor light.

In his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Sunday, Raut questioned the sudden rise of "Mahatma" Sood on the social scene of Maharashtra during the lockdown.

Raut also referred to a "sting operation" against Sood ahead of the 2019 general elections, saying he had agreed to promote the BJP-led government at various platforms through his official social media accounts.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sanjay Raut
Uddhav Thackeray
Sonu Sood
BJP
Maharashtra
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 