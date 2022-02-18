Bullet train important for Mumbai and India: PM Modi

The project is facing issues vis-a-vis land acquisition in Maharashtra

Mrutyunjay Bose
Mrutyunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 18 2022, 19:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 19:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

Amid delays in his flagship infrastructure project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is important for Mumbai and India. 

“The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail is very important for Mumbai and India…once complete, it would further solidify the identity of Mumbai as the City of Dreams,” Modi said via video conference.

Modi made these observations at a function to dedicate two additional railway lines to the nation connecting Thane and flag off two suburban trains.

The project is facing issues vis-a-vis land acquisition in Maharashtra.

