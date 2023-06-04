Case against man for activating SIM cards using fake documents in Maharashtra

The Thane police have registered a case against a man for activating 64 SIM cards by allegedly using fake documents, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, for personal gains, activated the SIM cards by using documents bearing photos of the same person in different clothes and by putting different names and addresses on them, said the official from Kapurbawdi police station here in Maharashtra.

The SIM cards were distributed to 17 people.

The police have collected their details and a verification process is on, he said.

The city police acted after an alert about it was received from the Department of Telecommunication (DoT), the official said.

A police team that on May 28 went to check did not find the accused at the point-of-sale location in the city, he said, adding that efforts were on to trace the accused.

An FIR was registered against the accused on June 1 under Indian Penal Code Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for cheating) and 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly using as genuine any document or electronic record), the police said.