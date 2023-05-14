Two booked for theft and arson at temple in Maharashtra

Case registered against two for theft and arson at temple in Mahrashtra

Police said the duo has been identified, though no arrest has been made so far

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • May 14 2023, 17:31 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 17:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against two persons who allegedly robbed cash from a temple after hitting the priest and setting afire furniture and a car parked nearby, an official said on Sunday.

Sachin Navadkar, public relations officer of the district police, said the duo has been identified though no arrest has been made so far.

Also Read | Mumbai: DRI seizes foreign cigarettes worth Rs 24 cr; 5 persons arrested

According to the complaint lodged by the priest of Saibaba temple at Boisar, two persons broke into the shrine around 3 am on May 12. They kicked the priest and set fire to six chairs and walked away with the cash box containing about Rs 20,000, the official said. The accused then allegedly set afire a car parked in the vicinity.

They also pulled out a knife and threatened to harm the car owner after he tried to save his vehicle, he said. Police have registered a case against the two under Indian Penal Code sections, including 457 (house-breaking), 380 (theft), and 435 (mischief by fire), he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

Study pegs age of Saturn's rings at 400 mn yrs old

 