Central Railway's Mt Everest expedition flagged off

Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway’s General Manager Naresh Lalwani on Friday formally flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount Everest.

He presented an ice axe with the flag of the Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB), and the crest of Central Railway Sports Association (CRSA) to Hemant Jadhav, Chief Office Superintendent, working in the Engineering Branch, and Sandeep Mokashi, Office Superintendent, Electrical Branch, the two railway men who are attempting the feat.

The ice axe will be carried by the duo when they summit Mt Everest.

Jadhav and Mokashi are the first Indian railwaymen to achieve the feat of scaling Mount Nun peak situated at 7,135 meters above sea level on August 21, 2022.

“This expedition aims to spread the word about climate change and global warming. This expedition would be the first of its kind from Railways which is itself a record,” Lalwani said.

The Central Railway Adventure Sports Club under Central Railway Sports Association organises campaigns at many forts in Maharashtra to educate young minds about the value of trekking and forts.

Additionally, they have carried out numerous rescue missions that have saved many lives, and the team engages in a variety of activities such as assisting in disaster zones, planning cycling campaigns, and educating people about the significance of cycling.

The Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) is the apex organisation under the Ministry of Railways that functions with the complete mandate of sports promotion at the national and international podiums.