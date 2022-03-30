Centre approves Maharashta's Rs 433.74 crore legacy waste remediation proposal

To support Maharashtra in effectively implementing solid waste management, the Centre has approved Rs 433.74 crore proposal of 28 urban local bodies to remediate over 3.7 crore metric tons of urban waste.

With the variety of ULBs having diverse and dense populations, the project will ensure ecological balance in around 1,532 acres of land.

Mumbai holds the maximum amount of legacy waste in the state. It aims to remediate 2.6 crore MT of legacy waste and reclaiming approximately 355 acres of land under the ‘Lakshya Zero Dumpsite’ mission.

The Thane Municipal Corporation is all set to remediate 8.3 lakh MT of waste lying in the city's dumpsite while Mira-Bhayandar plans to remediate approximately 9 lakh MT of legacy waste, reclaiming acres of land for utilisation.

Legacy dumpsites pose major threats to the environment and contribute to air pollution and water pollution. Clearing these mountains of years-old waste is critical to not just transforming the urban landscape of the country, but also addressing the issue of public health and environmental concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1 had announced the plan to make Indian cities garbage free under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and one of the major objectives under the mission is ‘Lakshya Zero’ Dumpsite to remediate 16 crore tonnes of legacy waste dumpsites occupying nearly 15,000 acres of city land parcels. The vision of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 is to achieve sustainable sanitation and scientific waste processing to create ‘garbage free’ cities.

Watch latest videos by DH here: