Centre should intervene in Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue: Ajit Pawar

The border issue between the two states has been pending in the Supreme Court for many years

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jan 28 2021, 13:27 ist
NCP leader Ajit Pawar. Credit: Reuters Photo

With the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute snowballing into a war-of-words, deputy chief minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that the Centre should intervene in the matter.

“When two states are at dispute, the Centre should intervene,” Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Pawar reiterated on Thursday what Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had stated earlier.

Read | Declare Marathi-speaking Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas as UT: Uddhav Thackeray

“The name of Belgaum was changed to Belagavi...which was then made the second capital...a Vidhana Soudha was built and then a legislature session was held,” Pawar said. “The Centre needs to take an impartial view of the issue,” he added.

