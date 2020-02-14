Chinese national in isolation in Mumbai thanks everyone

A Chinese national quarantined in a Pune hospital for suspected coronavirus infection has thanked the Indian authorities, medical and hospital staff.

"Even though it was isolation, but it does not really feel so," said the patient, who was admitted to Dr Naidu Hospital.

In a signed hand-written note in English and Chinese on February 11, the patient said: "It was all a sudden that I have been sent here, and I was quite nervous because of the facility and language problems. However, everyone was helpful in this special time of Chinese people."

According to the Chinese patient, everything is quite well managed including food, hygiene and nursing service. "So again, thanks to everyone, doctors and nurses and other staff. Have a good luck in 2020," he signed off before discharge.