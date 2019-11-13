Coalition to have multiple channels and layers in Maha

As the broad contours of Maharashtra politics change, the two MahaAghadi partners Congress and NCP is working with ideologically diametrically-opposite Shiv Sena to have a three-way seamless power-sharing.

The Congress-NCP-Sena common minimum programme (CMP) will focus on the common man, farmers, downtrodden and marginalized sections of the society.

NCP president Sharad Pawar is of the opinion that the three partners must share the power to offer more stability to the coalition.

When Congress president Sonia Gandhi's aide Ahmed Patel and Congress general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal met Pawar, the latter clearly told them that Congress-NCP go to the negotiable table as a team when it meets Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and his aides.

In fact, the MahaYuti involving BJP and Shiv Sena broke on the issue of CM's chair.

Uddhav's key aide Sanjay Raut had repeatedly said that during the package deal for Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls, union home minister Amit Shah agreed to give CM's post and a 50-50 power-sharing ratio. The demand was flatly rejected by then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

Between the Congress-NCP alliance and Sena, the CM's chair is again the bone of contention.

Two proposals have emerged - either Sena and NCP share the post for two-and-a-half years or Sena-Congress-NCP share on a 20-20-20 months basis.

Another key pointer is the aggressive Hindutva ideology of Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP commitment to provide reservation to Muslims.

However, Congress-NCP leaders lauded Thackeray's decision not to talk to Hindutva leader and Shiv Prathisthan Hindustan founder Sambhaji Bhide, who is said to have gone to Matoshree on behalf of BJP.

The commitment of Shiv Sena was taken on record when it pulled out of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre and withdrew its minister Arvind Sawant.

"We have to ensure that the balance of power among the three remains and for this there would be a proper distribution of portfolios if the government has to run for five years," informed sources said.

Besides, a coordination committee would be formed which will include leaders of the three allies, both from inside and outside the government. "We will ensure that nothing happens unilaterally, there would be multiple channels and lawyers," the sources said.