Cong leader demands special Maha Assembly session

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the CAA, becoming the first state in the country to do so

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 31 2019, 18:04pm ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2019, 18:13pm ist
Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan. (Facebook)

Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan on Tuesday said that as in Kerala, the Maharashtra Assembly should pass a resolution demanding scrapping of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Khan, state Congress vice president and former minister, demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should convene a special sitting of the Assembly for this purpose.

Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.

"The BJP passed the controversial Act in Parliament because it enjoys majority. I demand that chief minister convene a special session of the state legislature to seek withdrawal of the Act," he said.

Some other non-BJP ruled states including West Bengal have announced that they `would not implement' the CAA, which offers citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2015.

The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution demanding scrapping of the CAA, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Citizenship Act
Maharashtra Assembly
Comments (+)
 