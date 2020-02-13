Contents of articles on Savarkar based on "facts": Maha Cong

The Congress in Maharashtra on Thursday said the contents of two articles on freedom fighter Veer Savarkar published in party magazines are based on "facts" and there is no question of withdrawing them.

The critical articles on Savarkar, featuring in 'Shidori', a Marathi magazine of the Maharashtra Congress, have triggered a controversy with the BJP demanding a ban on the publication for carrying "malicious" content and also an apology from the party.

One of the articles has described Savarkar as an "apologist".

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded a ban on the magazine.

Rejecting Fadnavis' demand, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said all references in the magazine about Savarkar are "factual" and hence party would not withdraw them.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, Fadnavis and his party are playing politics over Savarkar as references made in Shidori are based on facts and reality. Congress will not withdraw the magazine or tender an apology.

"By bringing politics into the issue, the BJP is trying to pit member-parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi against each other, but we will not let their plan succeed," said the Congress leader.

Fadnavis has asked the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally which is heading the MVA government, to clarify its stand on the anti-Savarkar articles.

Sawant asserted the BJP has no right to talk about the alleged insult of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Madhya Pradesh, where a bust of the Maratha king has been removed.

"Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has already ordered an inquiry into the removal of a bust of the Maratha king. The way it was removed was wrong, but the BJP should not play politics over it, he said.