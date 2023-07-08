Cop injured as suspected burglars opened fire at police in Pune

A policeman was injured when a group of 8-10 suspected burglars opened fire at cops during a combing operation in Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday, an official said.
The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops, he said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amol Zende said a crime branch team spotted 8-10 men moving suspiciously in the Warje area during a combing operation in the early hours.
Also Read | Man forced to lick another man's feet inside moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh; 2 held
“When the cops tried to question them, the suspected burglars opened fire from the weapons they were carrying. We managed to nab five of them. An officer suffered a minor injury in the attack and he is admitted to the Sassoon Hospital,” Zende said.
A knife, bullets, two sickles, a screwdriver and a hammer have been seized from the five men, the official added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1
Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'
How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint
'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs
Finding Dakhni food
Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet
Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana
Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations