Cop injured as burglars opened fire at police in Pune

Cop injured as suspected burglars opened fire at police in Pune

The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops.

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jul 08 2023, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 15:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A policeman was injured when a group of 8-10 suspected burglars opened fire at cops during a combing operation in Maharashtra’s Pune on Saturday, an official said.

The police have arrested five of those who attacked the cops, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amol Zende said a crime branch team spotted 8-10 men moving suspiciously in the Warje area during a combing operation in the early hours.

Also Read | Man forced to lick another man's feet inside moving vehicle in Madhya Pradesh; 2 held

“When the cops tried to question them, the suspected burglars opened fire from the weapons they were carrying. We managed to nab five of them. An officer suffered a minor injury in the attack and he is admitted to the Sassoon Hospital,” Zende said.

A knife, bullets, two sickles, a screwdriver and a hammer have been seized from the five men, the official added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Pune
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Sula Vineyards' estimated net revenue up 17% in Q1

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

'Bakwas', Rajeev Chandrasekhar on AI taking away jobs

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Andy Murray’s run at Wimbledon is short and bittersweet

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Rahul rides tractor, talks to farmers in Haryana

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

Daimyo systems in modern-day boardroom negotiations

 