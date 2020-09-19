Cop rescues woman from Maharashtra's Thane lake in suicide bid

A police constable rescued a 45- year-old woman after she allegedly jumped into Upvan Lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening, when constable Gajendra Sontakke and police naik S P More of Vartak Nagar police station were patrolling the area, an official said.

The duo spotted a woman standing at the edge of the lake and jumping in, the official said.

Sontakke swung into action and jumped in to rescue the woman, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, he said, adding that the reason for the suicide attempt is unknown.