Coronavirus: 3,700 stranded in India flew out from Mumbai

Over 3,700 stranded passengers flew out of India onboard 20 repatriation flights in the past 21 days from Mumbai airport during the ongoing nationwide lockdown in India.

The flights took off from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

As part of the coronavirus containment measures, the Centre had ordered shutdown of international and domestic commercial passenger flights in the last week of March. Cargo flights, however, continue to operate.

The GVK-MIAL managing CSMIA evacuated over 3,700 passengers with 20 repatriation flights between 25 March to 14 April.

"Working side-by-side with the aviation community and the respective embassies, CSMIA has facilitated the operation of flights carrying the stranded passengers from Mumbai to London, Atlanta, Frankfurt, Singapore, Paris and Tokyo amongst other international destinations," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said.

In the wake of the recent outbreak, CSMIA has taken all the precautionary measures to ensure passenger safety while boarding and arriving at the airport.

The airport has put up a stringent screening process right from the time passengers enter the airport to the time they board their flight, and the same process has been implemented for the arriving passengers as well.

Post the government announcing the lockdown in India following the coronavirus outbreak and suspension of commercial passenger flight, the airport has been operating with a curtailed staff and working endlessly to handle cargo flights, charter flights, military aircraft and freighter services.

In this unprecedented time, CSMIA has maintained seamless cargo operations and has managed close to 240 cargo flights movements over the lockdown period that commenced on 25 March. Furthermore, the cargo operations at CSMIA have recorded the highest number of exports and import delivery of cargo in a single day in India.