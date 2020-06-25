Coronavirus: IIT-Bombay to go online next semester

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2020, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 12:45 ist
Representative image/iStock Photo

Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay will go completely online next semester and not call students for face-to-face lectures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, its director said on Thursday.

The decision, the first by any IIT, followed deliberations that went on till late night Wednesday.

"After a long deliberation in the Senate, we have decided that the next semester will be run purely in the online mode so that there is no compromise on the safety and well being of the students. The Covid pandemic has made us rethink the way we impart education to our students,” IIT-Bombay director Subhasis Chaudhuri said in a statement to the media.

"To ensure that our students begin the academic year without further delay, we are planning on extensive online classes details of which will be informed to all students in due course of time," he added.

Other IITs are also likely to follow the suit. However, no final decision has been taken yet. 

IIT-Bombay
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra

