Lifting lockdown in Mumbai, Pune not possible: Uddhav

Coronavirus: Lifting lockdown in Mumbai, Pune not possible, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2020, 14:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 14:04 ist
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ruled out lifting of COVID-19 lockdown from the red zones of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, that has the highest number of cases in India. 

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The question is asked, what after May 3. I want to make it clear that we cannot lift the lockdown form red zones, like Mumbai-Pune belt, parts of Nagpur and some other places," Thackeray said in his webcast on the occasion of Maharashtra foundation day. 

He said that the government has marked and mapped places on the basis of red, orange and green zones. "In green and orange zones, economic activities can start slowly with full precautions but not in Mumbai-Pune," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

Musk, Bezos win NASA contracts for Moon lander

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

New model may accurately estimate COVID-19 death toll

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

Remdesivir: The COVID-19 drug aiding faster recovery

 