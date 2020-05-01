Coronavirus: Lifting lockdown in Mumbai, Pune not possible, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ruled out lifting of COVID-19 lockdown from the red zones of Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, that has the highest number of cases in India.

"The question is asked, what after May 3. I want to make it clear that we cannot lift the lockdown form red zones, like Mumbai-Pune belt, parts of Nagpur and some other places," Thackeray said in his webcast on the occasion of Maharashtra foundation day.

He said that the government has marked and mapped places on the basis of red, orange and green zones. "In green and orange zones, economic activities can start slowly with full precautions but not in Mumbai-Pune," he said.