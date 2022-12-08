Counting of votes begins for Gujarat Assembly Elections

Counting of votes begins for Gujarat Assembly Elections

Gujarat Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 08 2022, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 10:09 ist
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in proress at a centre in Rajkot. Credit: PTI Photo

Counting of votes for the high-stakes Gujarat Assembly polls began Thursday morning at 37 counting centres amid tight security and in the presence of the Election Commission of India-appointed observers across the state.

While counting of postal ballots began at 8 am, counting of EVM votes will begin at 8.30 am, an official said. The Commission has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The entire counting process is videotaped.

Altogether 182 counting observers and as many election officials are on duty at the counting centres, and each counting table has a micro-observer, a counting supervisor and a counting assistant.

The state Assembly polls were held in two phases, with polling for the first phase in 89 seats held on December 1, and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

The elections witnessed a turnout of 64.33 per cent, around 4 per cent less than the previous Assembly polls in 2017. Of the 4.9 crore registered voters, only 3.16 crore voted in the 2022 elections.

The ruling BJP contested all 182 seats, while the new entrant in the state’s political landscape, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), contested 181 seats. The main Opposition party, the Congress, contested 179 seats, while its alliance partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), contested two seats.

A total of 1,621 candidates were in the fray.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Assembly Elections 2022
Elections
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Assembly Election 2022

What's Brewing

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

 