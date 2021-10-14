Court reserves order on Aryan Khan's bail plea for October 20

A special NDPS court in Mumbai has reserved its order on Aryan Khan's bail application for October 20, news agency ANI reported.
Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship and is presently in judicial custody.
Read | Aryan Khan wasn't present during rave party raid on cruise ship, had no cash to buy drugs: Lawyers
He is lodged at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. He approached the special court seeking bail after a magistrate's court rejected the same last week.
More to follow...
