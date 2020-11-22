Covid-19: 90% Latur schools to open on Nov 23

Covid-19: 90% Latur schools to open on tomorrow

  Nov 22 2020
Ninety per cent schools in Latur in Maharashtra will reopen on Monday after a long break due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown, while the rest will remain shut as the teachers there have not been tested for the infection so far, district officials said on Sunday.

"A total of 542 out of 647 schools in the district have agreed to reopen on Monday. This includes 130 schools in Latur city," officials said.

The state government this week allowed school to reopen from Monday for Classes IX to XII and asked the local administration to take the final call. 

