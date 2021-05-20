Covid-19 active cases in Maharashtra dip below 4 lakh after nearly 2 months

After nearly two months, active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra dipped below the four-lakh mark on Thursday.
The active Covid-19 cases now stand at 3,83,253. Nearly a month ago, active Covid-19 cases in the state had crossed six lakh.
In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 29,911 cases and 738 deaths, taking the progressive total to 54,97,448 and 85,355, respectively.
During the day, 47,371 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 50,26,308, thus crossing the 50-lakh mark.
