COVID-19: Ahead of all-party meet, GFP hits out at Goa govt

Ahead of an all-party meeting called by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday evening on the COVID-19 outbreak, the opposition Goa Forward Party released a series of tweets claiming the state government had mishandled the situation.

Goa currently has 300 COVID-19 cases, with a spike since movement of people was allowed amid the lockdown from May 1.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We @Goaforwardparty always said we want to keep aside our political battles & collaborate willingly in this COVID- Fight for sake of #Goa & #Goans. Govt however, did not listen till date as it appears it had an ulterior political agenda & wanted to take political mileage out of it."

We @Goaforwardparty always said we want to keep aside our political battles & collaborate willingly in this COVID-Fight for sake of #Goa & #Goans.Govt however, did not listen till date as it appears it had an ulterior political agenda & wanted to take political mileage out of it. — Vijai Sardesai (@VijaiSardesai) June 8, 2020

In another tweet, he said the COVID warriors in the state had done a great job but the state government had messed up everything "due to their obsession with their political health at cost of public health".

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Sardesai claimed Sawant was showing people a "rosy picture" of the situation, while health minister Vishwajit Rane was enraging his party bosses by presenting the true "gloomy picture" and then retracting his statements.