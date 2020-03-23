COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra shoot up to 89, one more dies

In an extremely alarming situation, a COVID-19 patient from the Philippines died even as positive cases in Maharashtra shot up to 89 with concerns compounding in the highly-dense Mumbai-Pune belt.

The deceased patient is a 68-year-old male from the Philippines, who was initially tested positive but subsequently became negative.

"The patient was a case of diabetes mellitus and asthma. He was admitted on March 13. He had developed acute renal failure and respiratory distress," the EPID cell of Kasturba Hospital said.

On Monday morning, 14 new cases were reported in Mumbai and another in Pune. With this, the total deaths due to coronavirus in Maharashtra are three and eight in India.

On Saturday and Sunday, the figures stood at 64 and 74, respectively.

The fresh cases include eight contacts of earlier positive cases and four with travel history to affected countries, Maharashtra government sources said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope would take a review of the situation, shortly. So far, in Mumbai, two persons have died.

The jump of 30 cases in nearly three days has rattled the state that has reported the highest number of infections in India.

On Monday, the suburban train and bus services did not ply as per the 10-day lockdown period announced by the government. However, reports suggest that several people took out their private vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.