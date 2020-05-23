COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi cross 1,500-mark

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi, the largest slum cluster in Asia, crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday.

The total deaths in Dharavi now stands at 58 and cases at 1,514 with over 500 patients treated and discharged.

The first COVID-19 positive case and death was reported from the Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi on April 1.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Dharavi, which is emerging as a point of concern for the Maharashtra government and the Centre, is a highly populous area with nearly 7 to 10 lakh people living in 2.1 sq kms.

The majority population is that of migrants and nearly 40 to 50 per cent of them have left for their native states.

The majority of the Dharavi cases are reported from Dr Baliga Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Social Nagar, Muslim Colony, Transit Camp, Matunga Labour Camp, Kumbharwada, Mukund Nagar and Railway Colony.