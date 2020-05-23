COVID-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi cross 1,500-mark

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 23 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 21:30 ist
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of residents at a camp, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Friday, May 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Dharavi, the largest slum cluster in Asia, crossed the 1,500-mark on Saturday.

The total deaths in Dharavi now stands at 58 and cases at 1,514 with over 500 patients treated and discharged.

The first COVID-19 positive case and death was reported from the Dr Baliga Nagar area of Dharavi on April 1.

Dharavi, which is emerging as a point of concern for the Maharashtra government and the Centre, is a highly populous area with nearly 7 to 10 lakh people living in 2.1 sq kms.

The majority population is that of migrants and nearly 40 to 50 per cent of them have left for their native states.

The majority of the Dharavi cases are reported from Dr Baliga Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Social Nagar, Muslim Colony, Transit Camp, Matunga Labour Camp, Kumbharwada, Mukund Nagar and Railway Colony.

 

