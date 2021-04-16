Covid-19: Goa BJP urges CM to impose restrictions on inbound tourists

As Goa's Covid-19 count crept above 900 cases in 24 hours on Friday, state BJP president Sadanand Shet Tanavade met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, urging the latter to impose restrictions on inbound tourists.

Speaking to reporters here, Tanavade said the rising trend of Covid-19 cases was "dangerous" and also called for restrictions on big functions, including big-ticket weddings held in the state to contain the spread of infections.

"People coming from outside should be checked. In this regard, some decision will be taken today evening or tomorrow. I have spoken to him (CM) in this regard," Tanavade said.

"The manner in which Covid-19 cases in Goa are rising, it does appear dangerous to some extent. I have spoken to CM, there is a need for some restrictions. 100% lockdown cannot be a solution. Some functions or large events need to be controlled," Tanavade told reporters.

On Friday, Goa recorded its highest daily count of Covid-19 cases with 927 people testing positive, taking the total count of active cases to 6,321. Six Covid-19 positive persons also died on Friday.

Sawant has ruled out a lockdown and said that restrictions like night curfews would impact the state's economy. "Being a touristic state, if we impose night curfew, it will create a spin-off effect. People should remain alert. We have issued an advisory. We are continuing to create awareness. They should not go to crowded places, maintain social distancing," Sawant told reporters on Friday.

"I have maintained right at the outset, we need to take care of ourselves. We cannot have a lockdown and shut down all activities right now. The maximum a government can do is provide testing facilities, hospitals, quarantine centres and vaccination," he also said.