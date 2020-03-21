COVID-19: Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance constantly monitoring stock

The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) is closely monitoring inventory and working with the government in the wake of the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The IPA and its member companies are working with the Government of India and state governments, Indian pharmaceutical industry associations in India and key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical supply chain to ensure that patients in India and the world continue to have access to medicines.

"The IPA member companies are closely monitoring orders and inventories of medicines. With an adequate stock of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), finished product formulations and channel availability, we would be able to sustain the supply of medicines for the coming months. We are not aware of any medicines shortage, to date," the IPA said in a press statement.

IPA is working closely with the International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGPA), World Health Organisation (WHO) headquarters in Switzerland and its India office, Association of Affordable Medicines (AAM) the USA, Medicines for Europe and several other country associations to assess international developments and any potential impact on the supply of medicines globally.

"We are committed to providing quality medicines to patients in India and across the globe as patient centricity and welfare is fundamental to us,' it said.