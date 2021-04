Rajasthan government on late Sunday night announced a lockdown in the state from Monday, April 19 to May 5 amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The guidelines issued by the state government stated that a Jan Anushasan Pakhwada or a 'fortnight of discipline' will be observed from April 19 to May 3.

Markets, government and private offices, public spaces will remain closed during the fortnight.

However, essential services will continue to function.