Covid-19: Rajeev Satav critical after brief recovery

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Rajiv Satav, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is critical and remains on ventilator after a brief recovery.

Satav (46) is part of the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Satav developed symptoms on 19 April and went in for a swab test on 21 April, which returned positive. He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune.

A week later he was put on a ventilator and recovered a bit but his condition has deteriorated.

“Our friend from Marathwada, Satav ji is critical, however, doctors are making all efforts,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

“I spoke to the Director (of Jehangir Hospital) and inquired about his health,” he said, adding that while he was being treated for Covid-19, he has also developed cytomegalovirus infection and have some additional infection,” he said, adding that experts’ advice is being taken.

Tope would be visiting the hospital on Sunday.

State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health. “He will get back soon,” he said.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam is regularly taking the updates from the hospital.