Covid-19: Rambo Circus to go online

One of the biggest circuses in the country - the Rambo Circus – that is facing challenges because of Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown and unlocking – has decided to go digital.

The digitally produced show, 'Life is a Circus’ – is an ode to the greatest showmanship.

From daring trapeze acts to mesmerising acrobatic stunts, the virtual show promises to be complete family entertainment.

The show will be a ticketed event hosted on a virtual platform with the audience watching it from remote locations.

This virtual fundraiser is aimed to raise awareness for the cause and benefit the Rambo Circus artists and their families to come back strong and revive from the difficult situation.

The funds raised from this initiative will be donated directly to the crew for their welfare and wellbeing.

People can make donations online through the payment gateway page link provided at Bookmyshow or can click on the link and donate even if they don’t buy a ticket.

All donations come to BookASmile which will further be proceeded to the NGO Swaradhar and then handed over to Rambo Circus.

Rambo Circus owner Sujit Dilip, said: “The circus was one of the most preferred outings for kids and the entire family a few decades back. Every kid born in the 80s’ and 90s’ will have some nostalgic memories attached to it. With isolation becoming the new norm, we’re now trying to reinvent the whole experience of watching a circus online. People can buy tickets online from BookMyShow and watch the show from their homes. We are hopeful that the digital revolution will bring lost visibility and respect to the art form.”

Brought to the audience by the narrator, the show structure and format will weave in a story in the form of a narrative. The narrative would harp on the journey of Rambo Circus itself. It will unravel the acts while highlighting the achievements, struggles, global presence, and the never-ending enthusiasm of the artists that have kept it alive through thick and thin.

The grand finale act will culminate into the best of all acts dedicated to the Covid-19 Warriors for their constant effort to combat the pandemic with a special message from the Rambo Circus artists.

Commenting on the initiative, Saurabh Khurana, Senior Vice President - National Laqshya Live Experiences said, “Like many other entertainment avenues, the circus has suffered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. As a part of the overall events eco-system, we are pleased to lend our support to Rambo circus and excited about the prospects of taking an event traditionally hampered by location over a digital platform. We are stoked to take the circus experience to people right at their screens.”

Dinesh Shetty, Founder, Production Crew Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. said, “The ongoing pandemic has taken entertainment to a digital route. We are excited to take the age-old circus experience online with the artists coming into your homes and making you laugh. We believe that the show must go on irrespective of the hurdles and this belief is the genesis of our offering.”

Supporting the initiative, Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-founder & MD, Mavcomm Group said, “Circus brings back memories of amazement and family time. It’s an experience like no other and the story of how the amazing institution and people who devote their lives to it are suffering is waiting to be told.”