CoviSelf: India's first self-use RAT kit gets ICMR approval

DH Web Desk,
  • May 20 2021, 13:39 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Pune's Mylab Discovery Solutions has received the approval of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for India's first self-use Rapid Antigen Test kit 'CoviSelf' for Covid-19.  

"This test is for self-use. If you test positive via this there's no need for RT-PCR test as per ICMR. Any adult can use this kit by reading our manual," Sujeet Jain, Director of Mylab, told ANI

"It takes two minutes to conduct test and 15 minutes to get the result. It will be available by end of next week in more than 7 lakh pharmacies and our online pharmacy partners across India. Our target is to reach 90 per cent pin codes in India," he said.

