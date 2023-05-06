CRPF CoBRA commando on leave shot dead in Manipur

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 06 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 05:14 ist
Reprsentative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A CRPF CoBRA commando on leave was shot dead by armed assailants in his village in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday, officials said.

Constable Chonkholen Haokip of delta company of the 204th CoBRA battalion was killed around 2-3 pm, they said.

The circumstances in which he was killed are not clear, but it is understood that some assailants donning police-like fatigue entered his village and killed him, senior officials told PTI.

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised guerilla warfare commando unit of the Central Reserve Police Force and the toughest and physically fit personnel can join its ranks. Most of its 10 battalions are deployed for anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand apart from some units tasked for counter-insurgency operations in the northeastern part of the country.

