Customs dept to destroy 140 kg drugs at Navi Mumbai

Customs department to destroy 140 kg of drugs worth Rs 538 crore at Navi Mumbai incinerator

The process of incineration will start around 12 pm and will be video-recorded in the presence of senior officials

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 29 2022, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 14:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Customs Department in Mumbai will destroy more than 140 kilograms of narcotic drugs worth Rs 538 crore seized from the city international airport and other places, an official said on Thursday.

These drugs will be destroyed on Friday at the incineration facility operated by Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) located at Taloja in Navi Mumbai, he said.

"The seized drugs, collectively weighing 140.57 kg, comprise 56.06 kg heroin and 33.81 kg hashish, seized by the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate in 14 cases," the official said.

Apart from that, 21.70 kg hashish was seized in a case booked at the Mumbai Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, whereas 3.29 kg heroin was seized in a case by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), he said.

"The process of incineration will start around 12 pm and will be video-recorded in the presence of senior officials of the Mumbai Customs and the police department," he added.

