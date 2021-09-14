Death due to Covid highest among patients with diabetes, obesity: Rajesh Tope

The number of deaths due to Covid-19 was the highest among patients with diabetes and obesity, Maharashtra's public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

“Currently, 3 to 4 out of every 10 patients are diabetic and obese, and these health issues are on the rise. It is the need of the hour to create awareness about obesity and diabetes,” Tope said at the Nutribolism International Conference hosted by the Laparo Obeso Centre in Mumbai.

“Obesity invites various diseases, so it is very important to lose weight. However, the cost of the dietitian is not affordable to all. So, information on obesity and diabetes can be made available on the government's online website. I am going to make sure that all the employees work together for this cause. Exercise is an integral part of our lives. Regardless of this, exercise regularly and avoid any illness,” he said.

Environmental Forum of India’s founder Sunetra Pawar, laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr Shashank Shah, Dr Poonam Shah, and Radhika Shah, chief dietitian of Laparo Obeso Centre and the organiser of the conference were present.

Read | 'Weight gain in pandemic increased diabetes risk'

The conference, over the weekend, was also backed by the Indian Dietetic Association and the Indian Obesity Society besides the Maharashtra government.

“Obesity and diabetes are linked. These patients have a higher risk of corona infection due to low immunity. Obesity and diabetes can be prevented and the patients need to know what kind of diet these patients need to follow,” said Dr Shashank Shah.

“For this, it has been decided to start a campaign all over Maharashtra with the objective of creating awareness among the people. Under the campaign, adequate information on diabetes and obesity will be provided on the state government's website. Apart from this, tips will be given on how the diet should be. Maharashtra will be the first state to implement such an initiative on obesity and diabetes,” he added.

"In addition, we will appeal to each and every hospital to give a sapling to discharged patients as we are trying to convey the message that if the environment is clean, health will also be good. Environment is important to preserve and use environmental natural things in diet to preserve health, this is the crux of Nutribolism," added Radhika Shah, Organising Secretary of 1st Nutribolism conference.

Watch latest videos by DH here: