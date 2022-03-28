Decks clear for international tourism complex and aquarium project in Worli

Decks clear for international tourism complex in Worli

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 16:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Decks are all clear for the international tourism complex and world-class aquarium project at Worli in Mumbai.

The project, spread across 14.55 acres at the Worli Dairy Complex, off the Worli Seaface, is expected to cost Rs 1,000 crore and would be the first-of-its-kind in India.

The deadline for the project is December 2023.

Initiating the process and fast-tracking the project, the Maharashtra government issued a notification for the transfer of land, which is currently under the possession of the Dairy Development Department, to the Revenue Department and finally to the Urban Development Department.

The existing Worli Dairy and the office of the Dairy Development Commissioner will be shifted to Aarey Milk Colony.

The international tourism complex and world-class aquarium project is one of the major initiatives of the Maha Vikas Aghadi project with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taking a keen interest to boost tourism in Maharashtra.

Thackeray’s son and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray is an MLA from Worli.

As of now, Mumbai has the Taraporevala Aquarium at the Marine Drive, which is home to marine and freshwater fish.

Built in 1951, the Taraporewala Aquarium is one of the oldest aquariums in India.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department is expected to conduct a structural audit of the Taraporevala Aquarium which has likely been weakened due to the ongoing construction of the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

