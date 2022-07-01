DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2022, 05:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 05:13 ist

On a day of unexpected chain of dramatic developments, Shiv Sena’s rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, while BJP’s stalwart Devendra Fadnavis his deputy. 

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra Political Crisis
Maharashtra Crisis
Shiv Sena
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra
Indian Politics
India News
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

What's Brewing

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

10 things you should know about Maharashtra CM Shinde

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

Alpine launch project to find women F1 drivers by 2030

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

‘An invisible cage’: How China is policing the future

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

How women water warriors are transforming parched lands

 