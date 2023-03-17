Dhirendra Shastri's visit sparks controversy, triggers war of words in Maharashtra

Dhirendra Shastri's visit sparks row in Maharashtra

Shastri is scheduled to address followers on 18-19 March at SK Stone Ground off the Mira-Bhayander Road in Mira Road in Thane district

  Mar 17 2023
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeks blessings of self-styled Godman Dhirendra Krishna Shahstri during Hanumat Katha at Bageshwar Dham, in Chhatarpur, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

The forthcoming weekend visit and discourse of  Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Mira Road near Mumbai has lead to a war-of-words between Congress and BJP in Maharashtra. 

Shastri is scheduled to address followers on 18-19 March at SK Stone Ground off the Mira-Bhayander Road in Mira Road in Thane district, which has been organised by local leaders. 

On 29 January, a video of Shastri went viral in which he was heard speaking that Sant Tukaram used to get beaten by his wife. 

“Sant Tukaram was a Mahatma from Maharashtra….his wife beat him daily…one day someone asked him…’your wife beats you every day, aren’t you ashamed?’….to which Sant Tukaram replied - ‘its God's grace that I got a wife who beats me…if I had got a loving wife, then I would not have fallen in love with God and would not have drowned in devotion. I would have fallen in love with my wife. Having an abusive wife gives me the opportunity to serve God’,” he was heard saying in the video.

Speaking to reporters, state Congress President Nana Patole said: “ Dhirendra Shastri has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees by making a statement insulting Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj….the state government should not allow his programme.”

“Maharashtra is a state of progressive ideas, superstition has no place in our state, Maharashtra has also made such a law…if Dhirendra Shastri's program at Mira Road, which promotes superstitions and insults Sant Tukaram Maharaj, is allowed, then people can be misled and it is like playing with their feelings and faith,” said Patole, a former Speaker. 

Reacting to it, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said: “The Congress members Hindu samaj and sadhus only during the elections…once polls are over their drama ends. If there is an opposition on the basis of study there can be a discussion…they are just opposing a Hindu sadhu and this proves that they are anti-Hindu."

