Driver dies as speeding car crashes into parked vehicles in Goa

A man from Navi-Mumbai in Maharashtra was charred to death when his speeding car crashed into parked vehicles, triggering a fire in the early hours of Thursday in Goa's Panaji city, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan told reporters that the sedan car, driven by the man, rammed into three parked vehicles at Tonca locality in the city. All the four vehicles caught fire due to the impact, while the driver of the car was charred to death in his seat before help could arrive, he said.

As per the driver’s licence retrieved from the body, his name is Suja Surlaker from Navi Mumbai, said the official. “Prime facie, it looks like an incident of rash and negligent driving. But we will check the CCTV footage before coming to any conclusion,” he said.

Fire and emergency service personnel said they received a call from the Panaji police control room at 4 am that a car had caught fire. Panaji Station Fire Officer Rupesh Sawal told reporters that the fire was quickly brought under control but by that time, a person in the driver's seat of one of the cars was found charred to death.