NCB seizes drugs to be smuggled to Australia

Drugs meant to be smuggled to Australia seized in Mumbai

Further investigation is underway to nab the consignee and consignor and other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai also

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 01 2021, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 15:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized 4.6 kgs of Ephedrine from Andheri in Mumbai which was meant to be smuggled to Australia. 

The NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit carried out the seizure of the parcel which has "international ramifications". 

“The contraband was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai,” NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday.

The contraband seized was concealed inside of three mattresses packed in one carton box in the form of a parcel. During the search, all the mattresses were taken out.

Further investigation is underway to nab the consignee and consignor and other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai also.

Ephedrine has a similar chemical structure to amphetamines and is a methamphetamine analogue having the methamphetamine structure. 

“Because of ephedrine's structural similarity to methamphetamine, it can be used to create methamphetamine. This has made ephedrine a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine,” the NCB said.

Ephedrine is covered under Sec 9A of NDPS Act, 1985 and table-I precursor under the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Australia
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Drugs

Related videos

What's Brewing

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 