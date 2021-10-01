Drugs meant to be smuggled to Australia seized in Mumbai

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday seized 4.6 kgs of Ephedrine from Andheri in Mumbai which was meant to be smuggled to Australia.

The NCB’s Mumbai Zonal Unit carried out the seizure of the parcel which has "international ramifications".

“The contraband was sourced from Hyderabad and was destined to Australia via Mumbai,” NCB’s Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said on Friday.

The contraband seized was concealed inside of three mattresses packed in one carton box in the form of a parcel. During the search, all the mattresses were taken out.

Further investigation is underway to nab the consignee and consignor and other links of the drug smugglers in Mumbai also.

Ephedrine has a similar chemical structure to amphetamines and is a methamphetamine analogue having the methamphetamine structure.

“Because of ephedrine's structural similarity to methamphetamine, it can be used to create methamphetamine. This has made ephedrine a highly sought-after chemical precursor in the illicit manufacture of methamphetamine,” the NCB said.

Ephedrine is covered under Sec 9A of NDPS Act, 1985 and table-I precursor under the United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.