ED issues lookout notice against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against former Home Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
Deshmukh failed multiple times to appear before ED in connection with the case involving bribery and misuse of office.
More to follow...
