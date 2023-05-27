Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader stabbed to death in Thane district

Shinde-led Sena leader stabbed to death in Maharashtra

Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked with sharp weapons at Jai Janata Colony in Ulhasnagar

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • May 27 2023, 14:10 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 14:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was stabbed to death by a group of about six people in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Saturday.

No arrests have been made yet, he said. Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked with sharp weapons at Jai Janata Colony in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, said senior inspector Ranjeet Dere of the Hill Line police station.

The official said Shaikh had been appointed as Sena’s Ulhasnagar township president four months ago.

Police suspect Shaikh, who was into manufacture of jeans, was targeted over money.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and police are on the lookout for the suspects, who have been identified, added the official.

