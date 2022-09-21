Errant, lax 'babus' will be forced to take ‘compulsory retirement’: Goa CM

Cracking the proverbial whip on culpable government service officials employed, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday that bureaucrats who are errant in their work habits will be nudged towards premature retirement.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday after a meeting of the state cabinet, Sawant also said that the general administration department of the state government already issued a formal memorandum, warning government servants against strict action, including “compulsory retirement” if they are derelict in discharging their duties.

“It is applicable to all government offices. Compulsorily they will have to go home,” the chief minister said, adding that heads of departments were empowered to take action against errant bureaucrats.

“Instances have come to the notice and time and again various requests are being received by this Department from the Departments housed in the Secretariat to replace some staff due to their lethargic approach towards office duties, disobedience, frequent late coming and for their ‘absolutely no interest to learn’ behaviour,” the memorandum issued by the general administration department said.

“Now cognizance of the same has been taken by the Secretary (General Administration) and being appointing authority has decided to initiate strict action against such employees, exhibiting poor or no performance, for dereliction of duties by invoking FR 56(j) which empowers the appropriate authority to retire any Government servant in public interest,” it also said.

Goa has one of the highest government servants to population ratio, with nearly 70,000 bureaucrats catering to a population of just 1.5 million.